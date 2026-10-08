'Blatant Violation': Trump Sued By Democratic Party For Using Taxpayer Funds For Self-Promoting Ads

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) filed a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his administration, asking a court to stop the use of taxpayer money for a series of television advertisements featuring and promoting Trump.

The DNC alleges that the advertisements amount to government-funded political propaganda and violate federal restrictions on the use of appropriated funds.

The case was filed on Wednesday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, less than a month before the November midterm elections. The DNC is asking the court to declare the spending as unlawful and prevent federal funds from being used for the advertisements.

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The DNC's complaint alleged that the Trump administration violated the statutory prohibition on using federal appropriations for "publicity or propaganda purposes." Reuters reported that the lawsuit specifically described the conduct as a "blatant violation" of that prohibition.

The DNC argued that the advertisements are not ordinary government public-service announcements but campaign-style material designed to promote Trump and, indirectly, Republicans ahead of the midterms. The party stated in the lawsuit that the use of taxpayer money gives Republican political campaigns an advantage because their own political committees can preserve money that otherwise might have been spent on similar messaging.

How much taxpayer money is involved?

The controversy centres on a $20 million contract awarded by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to Maryland-based LMD Agency for a "National Media Campaign." Federal records show that the contract was awarded on September 20, one after $20 million were moved into a Customs and Border Protection account designated for "commemorative events."

According to AP and media tracking firm Adimpact, more than $12 million had already been spent on airing the advertisements by Wednesday, October 7.

The money was originally connected to DHS funding. The Washington Post reported that Congress had approved funding for commemorative purposes including line-of-duty commendation ceremonies, while the administration subsequently shifted $20 million into the account used for the media campaign.

What do the advertisements show?

The advertisements have been criticised because they prominently feature Trump and use imagery and messaging associated with his political brand. Reuters reported that one advertisement features Trump declaring that America will never be a communist country, while a chorus repeats "love me." Another ad uses images of Mount Rushmore alongside footage of Trump describing a "golden age" for America.

The DNC lawsuit also points to an advertisement featuring Trump receiving the FIFA Peace Prize as evidence of what it describes as self-promotional content.

One of the advertisements was particularly controversial because it reportedly closely resembled material from Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, although the sponsorship disclaimer was changed to indicate that it was paid for by the US government.

A later fifth advertisement promoted Trump's military actions involving Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. AP reported that the advertisement began airing on Tuesday even after Trump had said that future advertisements would be financed through his political operation.

Trump's defence

Trump defended the advertisements on Monday, describing them as "positive promotion for our Great U.S.A" and subsequently said that future advertisements would no longer be financed by taxpayers. The White House stated that Trump's political organisation, MAGA Inc., would fund the advertisements going forward.

However, Trump has not committed to reimbursing the federal government for the money already spent on the advertisements, AP reported. When asked whether the previously spent funds would be repaid, Trump said, "We'll decide."

Reuters reported that the White House subsequently stated that MAGA Inc. would not reimburse taxpayers for the advertisements that had already aired.

DNC's election argument

The DNC has argued that the timing of the advertisements is particularly concerning because the US midterm elections are less than 30 days away. The lawsuit alleges that millions of dollars in public funds remained available for the advertisement and argues that their continued use could undermine a fair electoral process.

DNC Chair Ken Martin accused Trump of using taxpayer money in what he called a "last-ditch attempt to save Republicans in November."

The White House, however, has defended the advertisements as public-service announcements similar to those used by previous administrations to promote government policies.

Legal experts cited by AP have questioned that explanation, stating that the recent advertisements differ from many traditional public-service announcements because they are not primarily designed to help Americans access or benefit from a specific government programme.

Another lawsuit

The DNC lawsuit is not the only legal challenge facing the Republican Party at the moment. AP reported that a coalition including the nonpartisan watchdog Common Cause filed a separate lawsuit on Wednesday challenging the advertisements and their financing. That case also seeks to stop the use of federal money for the campaign-style advertisements.

The immediate question is whether the federal court will order the administration to stop using taxpayer funds for the advertisements. The DNC wants the court to block further taxpayer-funded advertising and declare the challenged spending as unlawful, while the Trump administration has said that taxpayer funding for future advertisements will end and that MAGA Inc. will finance them.

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