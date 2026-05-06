Bizarre Moment! Trump Tells School Kids Iran 'Was Two Weeks Away From Killing You'—Watch Video

US President Donald Trump has drawn flak after he described the US war with Iran in gory detail to a group of school children at an event held at the White House on Tuesday.

According to a report by Mirror.co.uk, Trump reportedly told children gathered around him in the Oval Office that Iran had been "two weeks away" from killing them. The event was held to announce the revival of the Presidential Physical Fitness Test Award when Trump digressed to launch into a rant on the conflict.

Directly addressing the children, Trump said, as quoted in a Hindustan Times report, “We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon… You might be too young for this… But you can't let a bunch of lunatics have a nuclear weapon or the world would be in trouble.” The report cited a video shared on X.

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Trump briefly mentioned big upcoming sports events, including the America 250 celebrations and World Cup ticket sales, before suddenly switching to talking about war. What started as a celebration of sports quickly turned serious as he moved to discussing global conflicts in the presence of Cabinet Secretaries Linda McMahon, Pete Hegseth, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as per the report.

????TRUMP TO SCHOOL KIDS: ‘IRAN WAS 2 WEEKS AWAY FROM KILLING YOU' pic.twitter.com/D9KOzovpv5 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) May 5, 2026

Continuing his address, Donald Trump detailed military actions against Iran's nuclear infrastructure, claiming, "We have to make a journey down to Iran to take their nuclear weapon."

He asserted that the nation was a mere fortnight away from obtaining such weaponry before a U.S. intervention took place.

"We sent that beautiful B-2 bomber in, and we blew up their nuclear potential," Trump told the gathered audience.

He described the facility as "obliterated," further claiming the strike was so effective that it would take "weeks" for Iranian forces to even begin excavating the site.

He added, "And we wouldn't let them dig down. We have our eyes on it all the time. But it was a very important thing. So we would've had an Iran with a nuclear weapon. And maybe we wouldn't all be here right now."

"I can tell you, the Middle East would've been gone. Israel would've been gone. They would've trained their sights on Europe first, then us. Because they're sick people. These are sick people, and we're not going to let lunatics have nuclear weapons. It's not going to happen," he further stated.

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