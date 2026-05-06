FD Vs Mutual Funds Vs Gold: Which Gave The Best Returns On Rs 5 Lakh In 5 Years

As interest in financial instruments grows, investors are exploring different avenues to build wealth. From fixed deposits (FDs), and mutual funds to gold, multiple options are available based on one's financial goals and risk appetite.

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Each investment tool has its own advantage and utility. FDs are low-risk and offer guaranteed returns, making them ideal for conservative investors seeking stability. Mutual Funds, on the other hand, invest in equities or bonds and can generate higher returns over time. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset, offering protection against inflation and economic volatility

For a medium-term outlook such as five years, all three of these investments are expected to behave differently. From returns to taxes, they can give varied outcomes depending on market conditions and individual goals.

Here's How They Compare:

Assuming someone wanted to invest Rs 5 lakh for a period of five years. Based on their risk appetite and financial goal, they may pick FDs, mutual funds or gold. While FDs give lower returns, they are considered a safe option due to their guaranteed payouts.

Mutual funds are known to have generated around 12% annual returns on average if the investment is held for a long time. In a bull market, investors can benefit from this tool even over medium term durations such as five years. However, these returns are not guaranteed and, if markets are unfavourable, investors may see lower than anticipated returns.

Historically, gold has given at least 10% annual returns. However, during periods of economic uncertainty, the precious metal can significantly reward investors as seen last year.

What Calculations Suggest:

Fixed Deposits

Principle Amount: Rs 5,00,000

Duration: 5 years

Interest Rate: 6.50% per annum

Total Interest: Rs 1,90,210

Maturity Amount: Rs 6,90,210

Mutual funds:

Investment amount: Rs 5,00,000

Investment duration: 5 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 3,81,170

Total value: Rs 8,81,170

Gold investment:

Investment amount: Rs 5,00,000

Investment duration: 5 years

Expected rate of return: 10%

Estimated returns: Rs 3,05,255

Total value: Rs 8,05,255

As seen above, mutual funds have the potential to earn the maximum returns over five years, but they also come with market-linked risks and no guaranteed outcomes. Returns can fluctuate based on economic conditions, fund type and investment timing.

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Hence, it is advisable that investors weigh the pros and cons before making investment decisions and preferably consult an expert before entering into a long-term financial commitment.

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