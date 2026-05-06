From Standing Behind Karunanidhi To Dethroning DMK: Young Vijay's Viral Photo Sparks Buzz

As the dust settles on Tamil Nadu's most seismic election in decades, a single old photograph has captured the internet's imagination — a young boy standing quietly behind the towering figure of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi at what appears to be a public ribbon-cutting event.

That boy is Vijay, the man who just led his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to power, decimating the very political dynasty the Karunanidhi built. The photograph was shared on X by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who posted it alongside the caption: "Kalaignar wouldn't have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party."

The post exploded online, drawing over 1 million views and nearly 10,000 retweets within hours as Tamil Nadu's post-election conversations reached a fever pitch.

Kalaingar wouldn't have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7NNp6Ge73S — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2026

Karunanidhi served the DMK for five decades, heading the party from 1969 until his death in August 2018. Under his leadership, the DMK became one of India's most formidable regional parties, shaping Tamil Nadu's cultural and political identity across generations. His son MK Stalin inherited the mantle and swept to power in 2021 with a historic 159-seat mandate.

ALSO READ: Who Will Vijay Choose? AIADMK Or Congress In TVK's Game Plan To Form Tamil Nadu Government

Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, is a veteran filmmaker, which likely explains the young Vijay's presence at an event graced by Karunanidhi as chief guest — a routine intersection of Tamil cinema and politics that has defined the state for decades. Nobody in that frame could have foreseen what the child in the background would one day represent.

Five years later, that same Stalin-led DMK was routed to 59 seats, with Stalin personally losing his Kolathur constituency to a TVK candidate. Vijay's party won 108 seats on its very first electoral outing — the strongest debut of any party in the state's post-Independence history.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Politics: Will Congress End Decade-Long Alliance With DMK As It Backs Vijay's TVK?

The photograph went viral as discussions around Vijay's political rise continued to dominate online conversations, with many drawing parallels between his cinematic superstardom and his improbable political ascent.

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