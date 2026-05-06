'Creating Real American Jobs': US Envoy Says Indian Firms To Invest $20.5 Billion In Multiple Sectors

Twelve Indian companies announced $1.1 billion in fresh investments in the United States at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit on Wednesday, which are expected to create over 1,500 American jobs. The announcements are part of a broader $20.5 billion commitment from Indian firms across tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals in USA.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor celebrated the pledges on social media, writing: "Under President Trump's leadership, investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels. These partnerships are creating real American jobs and building stronger supply chains. Proof that when the world's largest democracies do business together, everyone wins."

Under President Trump's leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 6, 2026

The 12 Indian Companies And Their US Investment Pledges:

Abhyuday Group — Manufacturing | $900 million to set up manufacturing clusters across five US states

— Manufacturing | $900 million to set up manufacturing clusters across five US states Sterlite Technologies Limited (Mumbai) — Telecommunications | Up to $100 million for a greenfield factory offering connectivity solutions including optical fibre cables

(Mumbai) — Telecommunications | Up to $100 million for a greenfield factory offering connectivity solutions including optical fibre cables PR Jindal Group — Steel & Infrastructure | $87 million in Texas and Mississippi

— Steel & Infrastructure | $87 million in Texas and Mississippi TechDome Solutions (Indore) — Technology | Up to $75 million; expected to create 100 jobs over five years

(Indore) — Technology | Up to $75 million; expected to create 100 jobs over five years Jivo Wellness Group (Delhi) — Pharmaceutical | $15 million to set up a manufacturing plant

(Delhi) — Pharmaceutical | $15 million to set up a manufacturing plant Roche AI (Kerala) — Industrial AI & Autonomy | $5 million to establish first US presence in Texas; up to 20 engineering and customer support roles

(Kerala) — Industrial AI & Autonomy | $5 million to establish first US presence in Texas; up to 20 engineering and customer support roles IIT Madras Global Research Foundation — Research & Education | $4.5 million for a California location to drive research collaboration with US universities; will serve as a soft landing pad for IIT and global startups

— Research & Education | $4.5 million for a California location to drive research collaboration with US universities; will serve as a soft landing pad for IIT and global startups Atri AI (Chennai) — Edge AI & Real-Time Intelligence | $2 million over two to three years to build engineering, sales, and technology operations

(Chennai) — Edge AI & Real-Time Intelligence | $2 million over two to three years to build engineering, sales, and technology operations Magno Innovation (Kerala) — Drones & Geospatial Intelligence | $2 million initial investment to establish a US field operations base; serves the oil and gas industry

(Kerala) — Drones & Geospatial Intelligence | $2 million initial investment to establish a US field operations base; serves the oil and gas industry Polyhose Inc. — Industrial Manufacturing | $2 million to expand US operations at a facility in Los Angeles

— Industrial Manufacturing | $2 million to expand US operations at a facility in Los Angeles KISSFLOW (Chennai) — B2B Software & AI | $2 million in Houston to support the energy sector; AI-powered low-code platform

(Chennai) — B2B Software & AI | $2 million in Houston to support the energy sector; AI-powered low-code platform Satori XR (Chennai) — Extended Reality & Enterprise Tech | $1.5 million over five years; US headquarters set up in Michigan; to create 20 to 25 jobs across engineering, sales, and marketing

ALSO READ: Indian Companies Announce $1.1 Billion Investment In US, To Create 1,500 Jobs

The summit-day pledges are part of a larger, accelerating trend. Cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from India to the US now stands at approximately $16.4 billion, supporting around 70,800 American jobs and $330 million in research and development spending, according to US Deputy Undersecretary Brandon Remington.

The top three US states benefiting from Indian FDI are Texas at $9.8 billion, Georgia at $7.5 billion, and New Jersey at $4.2 billion, according to a CII report.

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The announcements come as New Delhi and Washington work toward a bilateral trade target of $500 billion by 2030. Last week, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries separately announced a $12 billion deal to acquire New Jersey-based Organon & Co. — underscoring the scale at which Indian companies are now moving into the American market.

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