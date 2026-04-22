Crypto Fraud? Billionaire Justin Sun Sues Trump Family's Crypto Venture, Alleges Token Seizure

A legal dispute has erupted around a crypto venture linked to the family of Donald Trump, with billionaire entrepreneur Justin Sun accusing the firm of serious misconduct, including “extortion”, BBC reported.

According to a lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court, Sun has alleged that World Liberty, a cryptocurrency project co-founded by Trump and his son Eric Trump, engaged in an “illegal scheme” to seize his holdings of WLFI tokens.

He claims the company froze his assets, revoked his governance voting rights, and threatened to permanently destroy his tokens.

“They wrongfully froze all of my tokens, stripped me of my right to vote on governance proposals, and have threatened to permanently destroy my tokens by ‘burning' them — all without any proper justification,” Sun said in a social media post announcing the lawsuit.

ALSO READ : Amazon To Purchase Carbon Credits Created By Smallholder Rice Farmers In India

Despite being a vocal supporter of Trump and a major backer of the venture, Sun alleged that certain individuals involved in World Liberty were exploiting the Trump brand “to profit through fraud.”

He further claimed that promises made to early investors — including the ability to freely trade tokens — were “false and misleading.”

World Liberty has denied all allegations, countering that Sun is “playing the victim while making baseless allegations to cover up his own misconduct.”

The controversy comes amid a sharp decline in WLFI's value, which has dropped from 31 cents in September to under 8 cents.

Concerns have also surfaced among investors about the firm's financial practices, including borrowing against token valuations.

ALSO READ : 'No Cash Or Crypto Paid To Iran': India Clarifies Stance On Vessel Passage In Strait Of Hormuz

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.