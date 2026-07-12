At Least Two Dead, Several Wounded In Mass Shooting At Canada's Latin Street Festival

At least two people were killed and five others injured after a shooting broke out near the annual Salsa on St. Clair street festival in Toronto on Saturday evening, prompting a major police response and an ongoing manhunt for the suspect or suspects.

Toronto Police said they received reports of an active shooter at around 8:12 pm local time (01:12 BST) near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where thousands of people had gathered for the popular Latin American cultural festival, reported BBC.

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Officers responding to the scene found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, with two pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency responders treated the injured before they were taken to hospital.

Police initially issued an active shooter alert, urging residents to avoid the area, before later confirming that the scene had been secured. However, authorities said the suspect, or suspects, remained at large, and no arrests had been made. Investigators have not yet identified a motive for the attack, while a heavy police presence continues in the area.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the shooting as an act of "senseless violence", saying the attack had claimed two lives and injured several others. In a statement posted on X, Ford called for those responsible to be brought to justice and thanked emergency personnel for their swift response. He also expressed his condolences to the victims, their families and everyone affected by the tragedy.

Festival vendor Patsy Gutierrez recalled serving customers when she suddenly witnessed "a huge wave" of people fleeing in panic.

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"Everybody started getting frantic and then we stopped serving," Gutierrez said, quoted by The Associated Press. "I don't think it should be something that's happening in these types of events."

The annual Salsa on St. Clair Festival, now in its 22nd year, is one of Canada's largest celebrations of Latin American culture, featuring live music, dance performances, food and community events.

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