'24,000 Non-Citizens Voted Illegally': Trump Flags Poll Fraud To Push For 'Save America Act'

President Donald Trump has renewed his push for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act after the US Census Bureau's preliminary analysis identified more than 24,000 non-citizens among 2020 election voter records.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said, "The Census Bureau has begun checking the Voter Records from 2020 against their Citizenship Records. On the first 128,000,000 Voters, the Census Bureau proves that over 24,000 Noncitizens voted illegally!"

He added that the bureau would next analyse a further 32 million voter records, predicting the "number will explode," and declared, "I WON THE ELECTION! We must pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT."

According to Census Bureau graphics shared alongside the post, of nearly 160 million ballots cast in the 2020 general election, more than 128 million voter records were linked to US citizens, while over 24,000 were linked to non-citizens, with 32 million records still to be analysed.

The bureau said non-citizen status was determined through cross-referencing against immigration records, including green-card, visa, foreign-student and DACA records, in the absence of any citizenship documentation.

Mexican nationals accounted for the largest share of identified non-citizen voters at 3,800, followed by Canada, the Philippines and Jamaica.

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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose department oversees the Census Bureau, said on X that the remaining 32 million records "will likely show tens of thousands of additional illegal voters."

The findings feed into Trump's long-running campaign for the SAVE America Act, which would mandate documentary proof of citizenship to register and photo identification to vote.

The bill has cleared the House but remains stalled in the Senate, where Democrats have argued it would disenfranchise eligible voters, and Republicans lack the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

The Census Bureau itself described the review as a "beginning analysis" and noted the preliminary findings do not establish that the identified votes affected the outcome of the presidential election.

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