'Leave Him Sleeping': Iran Again Mocks Trump With Lego-style AI Meme Over War Victory Claim

Iran's diplomatic mission in Ghana on Tuesday took a fresh swipe at US President Donald Trump, posting an AI-generated Lego-style video mocking his claims of having defeated Iran — the latest in a series of social media provocations from Tehran amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

The post, posted on X by the official account of the Iranian embassy in Ghana, featured a short AI-generated video depicting Trump as a sleeping Lego figurine slumped in a presidential chair at what appears to be the Oval Office desk, surrounded by other Lego-style figures representing his cabinet.

A "Presidential Daily Brief" folder sits on the desk in front of him, untouched. Sleep symbols float above the Trump figurine's head as his assembled team looks on.

"He must be dreaming that he defeated Iran. Leave him sleeping," the caption read.

He must be dreaming that he defeated Iran. Leave him sleeping. pic.twitter.com/glLAwJxenv — Iran in Ghana (@IRAN_GHANA) April 27, 2026

The taunt is the latest example of Iran using social media and AI-generated imagery to counter what it characterises as American triumphalism.

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The mock comes at a particularly charged moment: the Trump administration has in recent weeks ramped up its "maximum pressure" economic campaign against Tehran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warning this week that any business dealings with sanctioned Iranian airlines risked exposure to US sanctions.

Simultaneously, nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked over disagreements on uranium enrichment caps and sanctions relief.

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Iran has repeatedly pushed back against the framing that American pressure is yielding results. By depicting Trump as literally asleep and dreaming of a victory that has not materialised, the post signals Tehran's intent to project defiance rather than capitulation — even as international pressure on the Islamic Republic intensifies.

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