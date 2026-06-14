More Trouble For Mamata? Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh's Son Sends Legal Notice To TMC Chief. Here's Why

The son of rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has sent Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders a legal notice. Mamata Banerjee and several TMC leaders, including Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, and Sonali Guha, received the legal notice from Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, a psychiatrist by profession.

"'A few days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a video message on Facebook. In it, she mentioned that an MP from her party has established contact with the BJP and is attempting to split the parliamentary party…Although the Chief Minister did not explicitly name my mother or me, her statement made it clear she was referring to us, as my mother is the only MP who has been granted central security," Baidyanath while speaking to ANI.

"The claim made by Mamata Banerjee—that my mother demanded a ticket or harboured expectations for one—is completely false, baseless, and a lie…We remained silent because we wanted to make a considered decision; we stayed quiet out of respect and a sense of dignity," he added.

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"But the situation has now reached a point where we have no choice but to speak up. Therefore, I consulted my lawyer, who drafted a legal notice—We will serve this notice on Monday or Tuesday to Mamata Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, and Sonali Guha,” he further added.

With Kakoli Ghosh leading the uprising among party MPs in the Parliament, the legal notice coincides with the TMC's internal turmoil.

The notice is subjected as a “Cease and Desist Notice regarding False, Defamatory and Unwarranted References to Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar”.

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The document describes Baidyanath as a “highly qualified psychiatrist who has undergone training and professional engagement at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University, Boston, and the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, London” who “enjoys a reputation for academic excellence, professional integrity, and public respect”.

Those who received the warning were given a deadline of fifteen days to retract "all false, defamatory, and misleading statements" against Baidyanath and to publicly clarify and apologise.

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