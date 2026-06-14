Bengaluru Shocker: Boyfriend Slits Sikkim Woman's Throat After Argument At Rented Accomodation

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly killed by her boyfriend following a dispute at the couple's rented accommodation in Bengaluru's Doddakanahalli area, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Ati Hangma Subba. She was working as a receptionist at a salon in Bengaluru.

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The accused, Purba Lepcha, originally from Darjeeling, was employed as a waiter at a hotel in the city. Police have arrested the accused and launched a detailed investigation into the case.

According to investigators, the couple had moved to Bengaluru around a month ago and were living together in a rented house in Doddakanahalli, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bellandur police station.

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Preliminary findings suggest that a heated argument broke out between the two on Sunday morning.

Police said the dispute was allegedly triggered by the accused's suspicion that Subba was involved with another friend.

As tensions escalated, Lepcha allegedly attacked the woman with a kitchen knife.

The victim sustained severe injuries to her throat and died at the scene, police said.

Authorities were alerted to the incident shortly afterwards, following which officers reached the location and took the accused into custody.

The case has once again highlighted concerns around domestic violence and crimes arising from personal disputes in urban centres.

Investigators are collecting evidence, recording witness statements and examining the circumstances that led to the fatal altercation.

Police said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses. The accused remains in custody and will be produced before a court in accordance with legal procedures.

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