India's Reform Express Won't Stop, This Decade Is About Disruption And Development: PM Modi At Bharat Innovates Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's 'reform express' will not stop and it will continue to run, adding that this decade is about disruption and development.

Modi made the remark while addressing the Bharat Innovates event which he inaugurated with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice.

"Innovation is in India's DNA. India is innovating for a sustainable future, for the world. India has emerged not as consumer of solutions but as contributor to solutions in the world," added Modi.

Here, you can see around 100-125 startups, but India has a pool of more than 2 lakh startups. These startups are contributing to the growth of India as well as the global economy, said Modi, adding, "This decade is about both disruption and development."

"The world is going through an unprecedented phase of turbulence due to conflicts and the growing impact of climate change, but challenges also bring equal opportunities. Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, space technologies and advanced materials are all shaping the future of humanity," reported PTI quoting Modi.

Modi said that India is currently undergoing a major transformation in the 21st century. He stated that a "startup revolution" is ongoing in the country where young Indians with a fresh perspective are working towards solving problems for the good of humanity.

"The very purpose of Bharat Innovates is to take the efforts of our youth to a global stage. IIT Delhi Board Chairman Harish Salve has contributed significantly to organising this event, and I congratulate him and the entire team. A large number of young entrepreneurs here reflect the future of India, the confidence of its youth and the energy of a new India, an India that is emerging not just as a consumer, but as a contributor of solutions. Some are working to transform rural life through AI," Modi said.

(This is a developing story.)

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