YouTube Overhauls View Counting Across All Video Formats - Here's What Users Must Know

YouTube is changing how it counts views on public videos, with the new system rolling out globally across long-form videos, Shorts and livestreams from August 24. Under the new system, a view will be counted as soon as a video starts playing, from the first frame, instead of requiring viewers to watch for a minimum amount of time.

YouTube announced the change on August 17, saying the aim is to standardise view counting across formats and give creators a clearer picture of how many people their content reaches.

Views To Count From First Frame

From August 24, a public view will be registered the moment playback begins. This means a viewer does not need to watch for a specific duration for the play to be counted as a public view.

The change brings regular videos and live content in line with the view-counting approach YouTube introduced for Shorts in 2025. The company expects creators to see their public view counts increase more quickly under the new system.

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What It Means For Creators

The updated system is primarily aimed at creating a common view metric across YouTube. According to the company, the change could make easier for creators to communicate the overall exposure of their content, including when working with brands and sponsors.

However, the higher public view count does not mean creators will automatically earn more money.

Monetisation Will Not Change

YouTube has clarified that the change will not affect creator earnings or eligibility for YouTube Partner Programme. The platform will continue using Engaged views for monetisation and relevant eligibility calculations.Creators can still check engaged views through YouTube Analytics to see how many viewers continued watching after video started playing.The new public view counting system will roll out globally across YouTube from August 24, 2026.

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