WBJEE JELET 2026 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Hall Ticket

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) has released the admission card for the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2026 today, June 5, 2026. Candidates can now access their JELET 2026 admit card online at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet.

The JELET is a state-level assessment conducted for entry into the second year of engineering and pharmacy programmes in West Bengal.

As per the official website, the JELET 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled for June 13, 2026.

WBJEE JELET 2026 Admit Card: Direct Link

The direct link to access the admit card has been made available here -> Direct Link

WBJEE JELET Admit Card 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'JELET' under the 'Examinations' tab.

Step 3: Click on 'Admit Card For JELET 2026' under the Candidates Activity Board.

Step 4: Input your application ID, DOB, and security pin.

Step 5: Hit Sign In to view your admit card.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for your exam day use.

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WBJEE JELET Admit Card 2026: Documents Required for Exam Day

For JELET-2026, aspirants must carry a printed copy of their admit card, along with a colour photograph matching the one uploaded during the online application process. In addition, they are required to bring an original photo identity proof, which may be any one of the following: Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, Class 10 admit card, or a valid school ID card. Without these documents, candidates may be denied entry to the exam hall.

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