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Man At Mumbai Beach Charges Rs 250 To Rs 1,000 Just To Listen To Problems — Watch Viral Video

The unique vendor created a buzz on social media, getting a humorous reaction online among netizens.

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Man At Mumbai Beach Charges Rs 250 To Rs 1,000 Just To Listen To Problems — Watch Viral Video
Prithviraj Bohra has gained attention for an unconventional approach that has served as a catalyst for a debate on psychological well-being.
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  • A man at a Mumbai beach went viral for charging people to listen to their problems.
  • He priced his service from ₹250 to ₹1,000 depending on the level of emotional support.
  • The idea sparked mixed reactions online, with many debating mental health and unconventional servi
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A man set up a placard doing business by inviting people to "share their problem" written on it at a Mumbai beach has gone viral on social media. The unique vendor created a buzz on social media, getting a humorous reaction online among netizens.

In a short video, the man is seen holding a handwritten message which reads in Hindi, "Kisi ko apna dukh sunana hai to main sun sakta hun," that goes, "If anyone wants to share their sorrow, I can listen."

Also Read | RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Delayed: Not Releasing Today, Expected By March 23

While asking the vendor if anyone comes, he replied in the positive and explained his pricing model: "REPORTER: Do people come? ????" he replied, "MAN: Yes," adding, "For small troubles, ₹250. For bigger worries, ₹500, and to cry together, ₹1,000. I am here to listen to people's problems." ????

Prithviraj Bohra, a YouTuber and Instagrammer, has gained attention for an unconventional approach that has served as a catalyst for a debate on psychological well-being. His initiative has sparked a wider debate regarding urban mental health and the surging demand for emotional support within the isolated, fast-paced environment of urban Mumbai.

Also Read | Zomato Hikes Platform Fee By 19%; Shares Jump Over 3%

How Did Social Media React?

The service of sharing emotions received a mixed reaction, with several saying he would take away therapists' jobs.

One reacted, “I will listen to your problems and after listening I will try to provide a solution if I can.”

Yet others wrote, “This job will never be eaten by AI, but physiotherapists are at risk.”

While one said, “Imagine paying ₹1000 and he cries more than you.”

Another replied, "In a world no one listens...he builds business out of it."

One user even asked for a pension for him, “This profession is actually quite stressful. Try listening to people pouring out their overloads. He deserves a pension like any government job.”

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