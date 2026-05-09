Indian Sailor Killed, Four Injured After Fire Breaks Out On Indian-Flagged Ship Near Strait Of Hormuz

An Indian sailor was killed and four others were injured after a fire broke out on board the Indian-flagged wooden dhow 'Al Faize Noor Suleimani' near the Strait of Hormuz in the early hours of Friday, while the ship was sailing from Dubai to Yemen.

There were 18 Indian crew members on board at the time of the incident. The Indian Consulate General in Dubai confirmed that the crew were rescued by a passing vessel.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai, in a post on X, said: "In the unfortunate fire incident on board an Indian wooden dhow at sea, One Indian crew died and four were injured. They were rescued by a vessel passing by. Indian consulate officials have met the rescued Indians. The injured are being extended medical treatment."

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Update:



In the unfortunate fire incident on board an Indian wooden dhow at sea, 1 Indian crew died and four were injured. They were rescued by a vessel passing by.



Indian consulate officials have met the rescued Indians. The injured are being extended medical treatment.… https://t.co/0unUk8AJTG — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 9, 2026

Adam Bhaya, General Secretary of the Indian Sailing Vessels Association, who spoke to NDTV on record, said the ship may have been caught in crossfire, with a drone possibly striking the vessel at around 2.30 am IST as three US warships were crossing the Strait at the same time. "No further information is available on the source of this attack," he told NDTV.

Of the four injured crew members, one sustained a broken hand, another was hit on the chin by a sharp object, and two others suffered minor burn injuries. All four were immediately shifted to hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

The deceased, Altaf Talab Ker, was from Jam Sulaya town in Dwarka, Gujarat. His wife reached Dwarka on Saturday.

Bhaya said he has written to the Indian Consulate seeking help in completing funeral-related formalities. "I have informed Indian officials that the victim's family will decide whether they wish to have the funeral in Dubai or bring the body back to India," he said.

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The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically critical waterways, has seen heightened military activity in recent weeks amid escalating tensions in the region. It is the gateway through which nearly 20% of the world's oil supply passes, making it a frequent flashpoint between US naval forces and regional actors.

The Indian government is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

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