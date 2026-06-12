TG ICET Result 2026 To Be Out Soon: Check Direct Link To Download TG ICET Rank Card

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is all set to declare TG ICET 2026 results at 3:30 PM today, June 12. The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test, popularly known as TG ICET 2026, was conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education for admissions into MBA and MCA courses across the state.

TG ICET 2026 marksheets will include the candidate's details, such as name, roll number, subjects, marks scored, rank and qualifying status.

Earlier, the TS ICET 2026 results were set to be declared on June 19, but were preponed.

TG ICET 2026 Results And Rank Card Direct Link

The direct link to download the TG ICET 2026 Rank Card will be provided here once the result gets announced. You can check and download your rank card from here -> Direct Link

How to Download TG ICET 2026 Rank Card

You can easily download your TG ICET 2026 rank card from the official website in a few simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official icet.tgche.ac.in website.

Step 2: Once you enter the website, locate and click on the “Download Rank Card” link.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, provide your hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the “View Rank Card” button to generate your scorecard.

Step 5: After clicking on the button, your rank card will display on the screen. You can easily download it and save it as a PDF.

Step 6: Print a physical copy of your rank card, as you will be required to submit it during the upcoming TG ICET counselling and admission process.

TG ICET 2026 Result: What Next?

Candidates who successfully clear the entrance exam are eligible for the counselling process for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes offered in universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2026. Students clearing the entrance can apply for the online counselling process through the designated portal.

Based on the opening and closing ranks and the marks scored, candidates will be allocated seats during counselling. Candidates who clear the entrance exams will get the chance to register and enter the choice of course and college in the counselling portal. The seat allotment process will be conducted based on the rank, the cutoff, and the availability of seats. The complete counselling schedule will be available soon on the official website.

TG ICET 2026 Result: Ranking Criteria