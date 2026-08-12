Surya Grahan 2026: Date, Timings, Visibility In India, Sutak And How To Watch Online

Surya Grahan 2026, or the Total Solar Eclipse 2026, will take place on Wednesday, August 12. It will be the second and final total solar eclipse of the year. In India, its global timing extends into the early hours of August 13, but the eclipse will not be visible from the country. The eclipse will begin over the North Atlantic before the path of totality moves across Greenland, Iceland, Spain and parts of Portugal.

The global solar eclipse of 2026 will begin at 9:04 p.m. IST and end at 1:28 a.m. on August 13. Since the eclipse will not be visible in India, traditional Hindu practices generally do not consider Sutak applicable locally. However, observances can vary by tradition and religious authority.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves directly between the Earth and the Sun and completely covers the Sun's bright surface.

Surya Grahan 2026: Date And Time?

The eclipse will begin globally on August 12. In India, the final stages of the event will continue after midnight and end in the early hours of August 13 as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

Surya Grahan 2026: Global Eclipse Timings In IST

These are the global eclipse phases converted to Indian Standard Time; they do not represent visibility from India.

Partial eclipse begins: 9:04 pm (August 12)

Start of total eclipse: 10:28 p.m.

Paramagras (peak period): 11:16 p.m.

End of total eclipse: 12:04 am (August 13)

Partial eclipse ends: 1:28 am (August 13)

The entire eclipse will last for about 4 hours and 23 minutes, from the beginning of the partial eclipse phase to the end of the final phase worldwide.

The period when the Sun will be completely covered by the Moon, known as totality, will last for around 2 minutes and 18 seconds.

Also Read | Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Date, Timings, Will Surya Grahan Be Visible In India?

Total Solar Eclipse Visibility Details

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow path crossing Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small part of Portugal. A partial eclipse will be visible across much of Europe, parts of North America and northwestern Africa.

Solar Eclipse 2026 Viewing Safety Information

Never look directly at the Sun without certified solar viewing glasses. Ordinary sunglasses do not provide adequate protection.

How To Watch Solar Eclipse Online?

NASA will provide live coverage of the solar eclipse through its official channels. Check NASA's official YouTube channel for the livestream.

Also Read | SpaceX Rocket Crashes Into Moon, NASA Explains What Went Wrong

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