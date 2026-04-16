Sundar Pichai, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikas Khanna Among Three Indians On TIME's 100 Most Influential List

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, and actor Ranbir Kapoor are the three Indians who have made it to TIME magazine's list of '100 Most Influential People of 2026'. The annual TIME100 list recognises some of the world's most influential figures across fields such as politics, technology, entertainment, business, and culture.

The compilation comprises individuals who are shaping conversations and driving change worldwide. From technological innovation to humanitarian work, this year's selection once again highlights a diverse range of influence and leadership on the global stage.

The 2026 TIME100 list underscores how individuals from varied backgrounds continue to shape global narratives through innovation, creativity, and social impact, reinforcing the growing influence of Indian voices on the world stage.

Global honorees on the list include YouTube Chief Neal Mohan, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Pope Leo XIV, commander of the 2026 Artemis II Reid Wiseman, US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prominent Asian personalities featuring on the list are Japan's first woman prime minister Sanae Takaichi and Nepal's young Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

Why These Personalities Were Recognised

Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was acknowledged for his role in advancing artificial intelligence through Google's ecosystem. His leadership has been instrumental in integrating AI into widely used platforms like Search, Android, and Chrome. Following increased competition in the AI space, Pichai's strategic push, including the development of Gemini, has helped reinforce Google's position in the field.

Andrew Ng, who penned Pichai's profile, said, "In an era when AI is redefining knowledge, work, and power, Pichai's influence lies not only in what Google builds, but in how widely it is used."

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was recognised for his distinct acting style, with his performances noted for their subtlety and authenticity. His work has been seen as contributing to evolving audience sensibilities, while also helping take Indian storytelling to a global audience.

Writing about Ranbir Kapoor, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said, "In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalises. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity."

Vikas Khanna

Chef Vikas Khanna was honoured not only for his culinary achievements but also for his humanitarian efforts and cultural outreach. His work has been credited with using food as a medium to connect people across cultures, while also showcasing Indian traditions on an international platform.

Celebrated chef Eric Ripert, who wrote Khanna's profile, said, "Vikas reminds us that true influence is measured not only by success, but also by how deeply we uplift and connect with others."

Ripert noted that through his restaurant Bungalow, he has gone beyond food to create a space of storytelling, where each dish reflects memory, heritage, and the collective voice of his team, bringing forward stories that deserve to be heard.

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