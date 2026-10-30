Startup Founder Asked Employee To Take A Salary Cut From Rs 23 Lakh To Rs 15 Lakh. What Happened Next?

An employee's account of a salary dispute at an Indian startup has sparked a discussion on Reddit after he claimed that the company's founder called him “overpaid” and asked him to take a pay cut.

The employee said he joined the startup as a Senior Marketing Manager in 2025 with an annual package of Rs 20 lakh. Six months into the job, the founder reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with his performance and asked him to leave. However, the employee was later asked to stay on during his notice period.

The startup shut down in April 2026. The same month, the founder launched a new company and moved the employee to a role in the Founder's Office, offering him a revised annual package of Rs 23 lakh.

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The employee said he continued to work hard and give his best to the new role. However, earlier this month, the founder raised concerns about his salary and said he was being paid more than he was worth.

The employee shared the experience on Reddit while seeking advice on how to handle the situation.

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“He also said earning Rs 23 LPA put me in the top 1% of India and asked me to take a salary cut to Rs 15 LPA. At the same time, he said he valued me and wanted me to stay, but warned that I'd be among the first people to be laid off if I joined another company….,” the post read.

The employee said that the conversation caused him severe stress and affected sleep. The employee eventually agreed to the salary cut. However, his working hours and responsibilities have increased since then.

“I'm now struggling to understand whether he's genuinely unhappy with my performance or trying to undermine my confidence and make me question my worth…,” the post read.

The revelation by the employee has raised questions about salary cuts, job security and workplace pressure.

With more than 280 upvotes, many people suggested the Redditor to switch to a better workplace.

“He is just acting smart. He doesn't really value you, the moment somebody else is open to work for Rs 12-15 LPA, even if you drop your salary to Rs 15 LPA, he will fire you…,” the employee said.

Others also agreed with the comment, noting that the founder is gaslighting the employee.

“He is toxic and you know it already. Time to start job hunting and wish you a nice job…,” another comment said.

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Echoing similar sentiments, another user said: “When someone says you're not worth it, it's better to move on and prove to yourself your value..”

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