Rs 9 Crore Over 3 Years? Breaking Down Viral 'Google-Level' Remote Job Offer

A woman has gone viral on X after sharing that she landed a fully remote job paying over Rs 9 crore. Her post has received nearly one lakh views and is flooded with comments of people wanting to know her secret.

In the viral X post, Satakshi, who presents herself as a solopreneur, shared that her salary matches that of a senior manager at Google India. But what came as a surprise for many people is that Satakshi has only three years of experience.

“My compensation is equal to a senior manager at Google (India), and I only have 3 years of experience. That's the beauty of remote employment. But people are busy proving me fake, rather than finding a way to get remote opportunities,” she posted on Monday.

My compensation is equal to senior manager in Google(India), and I only have 3 years of experience. That's the beauty of remote employment.

But people are busy in proving me fake, rather than finding a way to get remote opportunities pic.twitter.com/lQLLKsXT1s — Satakshi (@satakshi_ai) April 20, 2026

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Satakshi also shared proof of her high-paying job in the form of a screenshot of an alleged offer letter. The screenshot showed a $1 million package, including base salary and equity. To be clear, the offer letter shows that her $1 million compensation is spread over three years. It also mentions that her role is based on a fixed-term contract lasting three years, not a yearly's salary figure.

“The only thing I want to highlight here is that there is no need to chase FAANG because of the Rat race, there is already high competition. There are other options as well, try that,” she said. FAANG refers to five top-performing United States technology companies: Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google.

According to Satakshi's pinned post on X, she got this offer almost a month ago. The pinned post from March 22 shows the same screenshot of the offer letter she shared two days ago. “First in my bloodline to get a $1 million USD offer. Feeling blessed,” her post from March read.

As her recent post gained traction, many people approached her for advice and tips on landing similar jobs, while others expressed admiration. “Flexing a Senior Manager bag with just three years of experience is straight-up legendary. Remote work is definitely the meta while everyone else is just hating,” a user posted.

Flexing a Senior Manager bag with just three years of experience is straight-up legendary. Remote work is definitely the meta while everyone else is just hating. — Nauman Farooq (@NaumanF41863) April 20, 2026

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Earlier, she said that her “secret” was shifting mindset. She started working for herself, approached companies as a partner instead of an employee, and claimed that this helped her secure a $1 million USD offer.

People who are asking how to land remote job, so have mindset of ever hunting the job and ever following even if you have full time job.

Remote jobs that can pay in USD or euro would require someone to be master in field and won't be available like any other job.



If it would… — Satakshi (@satakshi_ai) April 21, 2026

“People who are asking how to land a remote job have the mindset of always hunting for a job and following even if they already have a full-time job. Remote jobs that pay in USD or euros require you to be a master in your field and are not available like regular jobs. If it were that straightforward, everyone would be doing it,” she said in her latest post.

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