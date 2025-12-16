Rs 763 For 28 Blinkit Deliveries: AAP's Raghav Chadha Slams ‘Systemic Exploitation’ Of Gig Workers

Earlier this month, on December 5, 2025, he demanded a ban on 10-minute deliveries in his address in the Rajya Sabha.

Chadha demanded the termination of 10-minute delivery services offered by quick commerce players, terming the practice as 'cruelty' towards gig workers who risk their lives to meet deadlines under extreme pressure. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha said delivery personnel are not robots, but individuals who are someone's father, husband, brother or son.

The AAP leader said while consumers hope their food reaches them in 10 minutes, the House should also think about the welfare of gig workers. Chadha described delivery personnel working for platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber, and home service providers as the 'invisible wheels of the Indian economy'.

He noted that while quick commerce and instant delivery have helped companies achieve billion-dollar valuations and become unicorns, the condition of gig workers remains worse than that of daily wage labourers. Chadha highlighted three major challenges faced by gig workers: pressure of speed and delivery time, customer harassment, and hazardous working conditions.

On the dangerous trend of 10-minute delivery, he said workers are forced to overspeed and jump red lights, fearing rating drops, incentive cuts, app logouts and ID blocks. He said workers face constant fear of customer complaints, with even 5-7 minute delays resulting in scolding, threats and 1-star ratings that impact their entire month's performance and earnings.

On working conditions, Chadha said gig workers work 12-14 hours daily across all weather conditions without protective gear, special bonuses or hazard allowances. Unlike factory workers, they lack permanent employment, humane working conditions, or health and accident insurance, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)