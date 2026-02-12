Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 Plus Renders Surface In Fresh Angles

Samsung has announced Feb. 25 as the launch date for its Galaxy S26 range. Adding to the anticipation, newly leaked renders have appeared, highlighting the designs of the Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

According to a report by YTECHB, the latest batch of renders offers a more detailed look at both the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its S Pen. The primary visual shift comes in the camera layout, now housed within an island-style module similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, rather than individual protruding rings.

Apart from this, the overall blueprint remains largely unchanged, with Samsung preserving the customary placement of keys, cameras, speakers and ports.

The Galaxy S26 Plus appears largely in keeping with the base variant in terms of styling, according to the latest images. It offers a more expansive 6.7-inch screen and carries dimensions of 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm. The report indicates it will house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities.

A report by Germany-based publication WinFuture has outlined the complete spec sheet and expected pricing for the Galaxy S26 series. The base Galaxy S26 is tipped to launch at €999 (roughly Rs 1,07,700), whereas the Galaxy S26+ may begin at €1,269 (close to Rs 1,36,800) for the standard memory and storage option.

At the top end of the range, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to command a price tag of no less than €1,469 (approximately Rs 1,58,400). The entire line-up is tipped to arrive in a choice of white, blue, black and purple finishes.

The report indicates that the Galaxy S26 will be equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S26+, by contrast, is tipped to feature a larger 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) panel with the same 120Hz capability. Both screens are expected to be shielded by Corning's Gorilla Armor 2.

According to the report, Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip will drive both the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, complemented by 12GB RAM and internal storage options extending to 512GB. The handsets are also expected to launch running Android 16 with One UI 8.5.

