India AI Impact Summit 2026: Who Is Attending? Complete List Of World Leaders

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is all set to kickstart at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday, Feb. 16. The five-day event will bring together global leaders, policymakers and innovators from across the globe to deliberate on the way forward for artificial intelligence (AI).

With over 700 sessions planned from Feb. 16-20, it will be structured around three core pillars: People, Planet and Progress. The discussions will remain focused on employment, skilling, economic and social development, as well as sustainable and energy-efficient AI.

Being the largest among the four global AI summits held so far, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to witness the participation of 20 heads of government, over 45 ministers and more than 40 Indian and global CEOs.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Complete List Of World Leaders Attending

On Friday, Feb. 13, the Ministry of External Affairs released a list of 20 global leaders who are scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit and deliberate on the way forward for AI. Among these are:

1. Bhutan – Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay

2. Bolivia – Vice President Edmand Lara Montano

3. Brazil – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

4. Croatia – Prime Minister Andrej Plenković

5. Estonia – President Alar Karis

6. Finland – Prime Minister Petteri Orpo

7. France – President Emmanuel Macron

8. Greece – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

9. Guyana - Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

10. Kazakhstan - Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov

11. Liechtenstein – Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein

12. Mauritius – Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam

13. Serbia – President Aleksandar Vučić

14. Slovakia – President Peter Pellegrini

15. Spain – President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón

16. Sri Lanka – President Anura Kumara Disanayaka

17. Seychelles - Vice President Sebastien Pillay

18. Switzerland – President Guy Parmelin

19. The Netherlands – Prime Minister Dick Schoof

20. UAE – Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Additionally Ministerial delegations from more than 45 countries is expected to take part in the Summit as well as the UN Secretary General and senior officials from several international organisations.

Besides them, several key figures attending the India AI Impact Summit include Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be formally inaugurating the Summit and is scheduled to convene a roundtable with leading CEOs, underscoring the country's initiatives in the field of AI.

