Shillong-Bound IndiGo Moved To Isolation Bay At Kolkata Following Bomb Scare

A Shillong-bound aircraft was moved to the isolation bay at Kolkata airport on Saturday after the discovery of a handwritten note claiming that a bomb has been placed in the plane, an official statement said. The discovery was made before passengers boarded the IndiGo flight 6E 7304.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the handwritten note was discovered inside the lavatory by one of the crew members in the morning.

The aircraft is being thoroughly searched, but nothing has been found so far, an AAI spokesperson said.

"The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay, and all precautionary measures as per standard operating procedure are being taken," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.