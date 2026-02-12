India vs Namibia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Online

IND vs NAM: India will look to extend their winning start in the T20 World Cup 2026 when they face Namibia in a Group A clash on Thursday. This will be India's second outing of the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav's side opened their campaign with a win over the USA, while Namibia began with a loss against the Netherlands.

There could be a boost for India's bowling attack, with reports suggesting Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return to the playing XI after missing the opener due to illness. While Bumrah is nearing full fitness, the team management is also monitoring the fitness of opener Abhishek Sharma and all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Sharma was hospitalised for two days due to a stomach infection. Though he was discharged on Feb. 11, PTI reported that he remains doubtful for Thursday's match against Namibia. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Sharma's India teammate Tilak Varma said a final decision on his participation is yet to be made.

Sundar, meanwhile, had suffered a side strain during the home white-ball series against New Zealand in January. He rejoined the squad on Feb. 9 and has since resumed training, bowling in the nets and also batting, facing throwdowns towards the end of the session.

India and Namibia have met only once in T20 World Cups. That encounter took place in the 2021 edition in the UAE, where India, led by then-captain Virat Kohli, secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Date And Time

India will face Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 match on Thursday, Feb. 12. The match will begin at 7 p.m. IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 p.m. IST.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Venue

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Namibia will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Live Telecast

Live television coverage of the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

In India, the T20 World Cup match between India and Namibia will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XI (Probable)

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Zane Green (WK), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

