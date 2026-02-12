T20 WC: Delhi Metro Extends Late Night Services For India Vs Namibia Match — Check Routes, Revised Timings

Delhi Metro will run late-night services on Feb 12, 2026 to help spectators travel home after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a social-media post on X (formerly Twitter).

DMRC said it is “extending train services late into the night” as part of special arrangements for the match day crowd, aiming to ease post-game rush and provide a safer, smoother commute for fans leaving the stadium area.

Special arrangements by Delhi Metro for ICC T20 World Cup 2026



The announcement comes as Delhi prepares for India vs Namibia T20 fixture, which starts at 7 p.m and is likely to stretch late into the evening. With thousands expected to rely on public transport, officials have been stepping up travel measures around the venue. Commuters heading to and from the stadium have been advised to use nearby stations on the Violet Line, with Delhi Gate and ITO among the closest Metro options for reaching the Arun Jaitley Stadium precinct.

Here is the list of normal last Metro train timings and the revised timings for today's match:

Line Terminal Station Normal last train timings Revised train timings Red Line (L-1) New Bus Adda 23:00 00:10 Red Line (L-1) Rithala 23:00 00:15 Yellow Line (L-2) Samaypur Badli 23:00 00:20 Yellow Line (L-2) Millennium City Centre Gurugram 23:00 23:45 Blue Line (L-3/4) NOIDA Electronic City 23:00 00:00 Blue Line (L-3/4) Vaishali 23:00 00:00 Blue Line (L-3/4) Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards NOIDA Electronic City) 22:50 23:35 Blue Line (L-3/4) Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards Vaishali) 23:00 23:45 Green Line (L-5) Kirti Nagar 23:00 01:00 Green Line (L-5) Inderlok 23:00 01:00 Green Line (L-5) Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Towards Inderlok) 22:45 00:00 Green Line (L-5) Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Towards Kirti Nagar) 23:00 00:10 Violet Line (L-6) Kashmere Gate 23:00 00:25 Violet Line (L-6) Raja Nahar Singh 23:00 23:20 Pink Line (L-7) Majlis Park 23:00 00:10 Pink Line (L-7) Shiv Vihar 23:00 00:10 Magenta Line (L-8) Botanical Garden 23:00 00:45 Magenta Line (L-8) Janakpuri (W) 23:00 00:30 Grey Line (L-9) Dwarka 23:00 01:30 Grey Line (L-9) Dhansa Bus Stand 23:00 01:15 Airport Express Line Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sec-25 23:15 00:30 Airport Express Line New Delhi 23:40 01:00

Separately, Delhi Police have also issued traffic advisories for match day, including restrictions on certain roads and guidance on routes to avoid, as authorities seek to manage congestion and maintain crowd movement in central Delhi.

India will meet Namibia at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 – Group A on Thursday, Feb 12 at 7 p.m. at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

