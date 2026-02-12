Get App
T20 WC: Delhi Metro Extends Late Night Services For India Vs Namibia Match — Check Routes, Revised Timings

The announcement comes as Delhi prepares for India vs Namibia T20 fixture, which starts at 7 p.m and is likely to stretch late into the evening.

Read Time: 2 mins
India's Ishan Kishan, front, grimaces in pain after getting injured during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI

Delhi Metro will run late-night services on Feb 12, 2026 to help spectators travel home after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a social-media post on X (formerly Twitter).

DMRC said it is “extending train services late into the night” as part of special arrangements for the match day crowd, aiming to ease post-game rush and provide a safer, smoother commute for fans leaving the stadium area.

The announcement comes as Delhi prepares for India vs Namibia T20 fixture, which starts at 7 p.m and is likely to stretch late into the evening. With thousands expected to rely on public transport, officials have been stepping up travel measures around the venue. Commuters heading to and from the stadium have been advised to use nearby stations on the Violet Line, with Delhi Gate and ITO among the closest Metro options for reaching the Arun Jaitley Stadium precinct.

Here is the list of normal last Metro train timings and the revised timings for today's match: 

LineTerminal StationNormal last train timingsRevised train timings
Red Line (L-1)New Bus Adda23:0000:10
Red Line (L-1)Rithala23:0000:15
Yellow Line (L-2)Samaypur Badli23:0000:20
Yellow Line (L-2)Millennium City Centre Gurugram23:0023:45
Blue Line (L-3/4)NOIDA Electronic City23:0000:00
Blue Line (L-3/4)Vaishali23:0000:00
Blue Line (L-3/4)Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards NOIDA Electronic City)22:5023:35
Blue Line (L-3/4)Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards Vaishali)23:0023:45
Green Line (L-5)Kirti Nagar23:0001:00
Green Line (L-5)Inderlok23:0001:00
Green Line (L-5)Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Towards Inderlok)22:4500:00
Green Line (L-5)Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Towards Kirti Nagar)23:0000:10
Violet Line (L-6)Kashmere Gate23:0000:25
Violet Line (L-6)Raja Nahar Singh23:0023:20
Pink Line (L-7)Majlis Park23:0000:10
Pink Line (L-7)Shiv Vihar23:0000:10
Magenta Line (L-8)Botanical Garden23:0000:45
Magenta Line (L-8)Janakpuri (W)23:0000:30
Grey Line (L-9)Dwarka23:0001:30
Grey Line (L-9)Dhansa Bus Stand23:0001:15
Airport Express LineYashobhoomi Dwarka Sec-2523:1500:30
Airport Express LineNew Delhi23:4001:00

Separately, Delhi Police have also issued traffic advisories for match day, including restrictions on certain roads and guidance on routes to avoid, as authorities seek to manage congestion and maintain crowd movement in central Delhi.

India will meet Namibia at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 – Group A on Thursday, Feb 12 at 7 p.m. at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

