India vs Namibia: T20 WC Hit By Stomach Infection, Abhishek Sharma Discharged After Two-Day Hospitalisation

Flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been discharged after being hospitalised for two days with a stomach infection, leaving him doubtful for the T20 World Cup match against Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday. In the pre-match press conference in New Delhi, his teammate Tilak Varma said a decision on the swashbuckling opener's participation in tomorrow's game has not yet been taken.

"When we reached Delhi, he went to the hospital for the examination. He has been discharged today and he is doing well. We have got one more day for the game.Hopefully, we will decide by tomorrow how he feels and we will go with it." Varma told reporters here.

Abhishek was out for a duck against the USA in the opening game on Saturday in Mumbai and took no further part after that with Sanju Samson replacing him while fielding.

It is learnt that he was unwell during that match and his condition worsened after reaching Delhi.

The priority for India isn't the Namibia game but the February 15 match against a steadily improving Pakistan team at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo where the strip would be slightly different.

A stomach infection is known to affect stamina and endurance and it remains to be seen if Abhishek will be in a position to travel on Friday, train on Saturday and take the field on Sunday.

Samson did bat in the nets on Tuesday and spent a lot of time with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, an indication that the team management is keeping its options ready in case Abhishek fails to regain full fitness. But the Indian team management is hopeful of having him on the park come Sunday.

It has been learnt that the 25-year-old attended the dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's home here on Sunday but left much earlier than the rest of his teammates.

