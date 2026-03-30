Rs 75,000 A Month On Road, Rs 30,000 In Office: Who's Winning In Mumbai?

In Mumbai, auto-rickshaw drivers are turning heads with earnings that surpass many entry-level corporate salaries.

According to ex-investment banker Utkarsh Verma, some drivers reportedly take home around Rs 75,000 a month, more than double the average starting salary of Rs 30,000 for fresh graduates in the city.

"In India, a Rs 30,000 job is considered respectable. An auto driver earning Rs 75,000 isn't. Strange definition of success," the text-on-reel read.

He shared a story on Instagram in which the auto-rickshaw driver revealed that he makes around Rs 2,500 per day after carrying out expenses, which adds up to roughly Rs 75,000 monthly.

He explained that Rs 75,000 per month is what a hardworking auto driver can earn on average. If they put in extra effort, they could even make around Rs 1 lakh a month, while the minimum they usually earn is about Rs 60,000.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Government Makes Permits Mandatory For E-Rickshaws, E-Bikes

Verma talked about his own early career after finishing his B Tech degree. He said that his first office job didn't pay as much as what some auto drivers earn today.

He also mentioned that driving an auto is not just about money, but it also allows drivers to meet and interact with many people, which gives them networking opportunities. "This is something office jobs don't offer as much because sitting in a cubicle limits who you meet and connect with," he said.

The post quickly garnered attention on social media.

Some people said that the job is dependent on the marriage market, while others said the auto-driver may earn more, but he was on the streets all day, irrespective of heat, cold and traffic, with no fixed hours.

One user wrote, "An auto driver may earn more some months, but he's on the streets all day, heat, traffic, uncertainty, no fixed hours. A 20 to 30k salaried job usually comes with stability, routine, and a bit more comfort. Different lives, different trade-offs. Money alone doesn't tell the full story. (sic)"

Another commented, "Respect in a job is dependent on the marriage market! When girls start marrying and accepting boys with such jobs, these jobs will automatically become mainstream. (sic)"

"For that 75k, they don't have work-life balance and privileges (sic)," wrote another user. "Auto itself is a liability. If it's on loan, he will pay EMI for 3-4 years and by that time, the condition of the auto will also deteriorate."

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Transporters Defer Indefinite Strike Following Government Assurance

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.