RRB Group D 2026 Results Declared @rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Direct Link & How To Download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the Group D results and merit list for more than 10,822,423 candidates. Aspirants who took part in the RRB Group D examination can view their results on the official site, rrbcdg.gov.in. They can obtain the RRB Group D scorecard 2026 by using their registration number and birth date.

The result has been released for Bhubaneshwar, Prayagraj, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Ranchi zones. RRB Group D result for CEN No. 08/2024 has been released and the individual scorecard will be available around 6 PM

RRB Group D 2026 Results: Minimum required marks for all categories

Candidates in the General and EWS categories needed to achieve at least 40 percent of the marks, whereas those from the OBC, SC, and ST categories had to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks.

RRB Group D 2026 Results Direct Link

The direct link to download RRB Group D Result for CEN No. 08/2024 is made available here -> Direct Link

RRB Group D 2026 Results: How to check your name in the merit list

Step 1. First, navigate to the regional official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the “Results” or “Latest Updates” section displayed on the homepage.

Step 3. Choose the “RRB Group D CBT Result 2026” link.

Step 4. A PDF file with the roll numbers of eligible candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Candidates can find their roll number using Ctrl+F.

Step 6. To download the scorecard, registration number and date of birth information will be required.

The RRB conducted the Group D examination from November 27, 2025, to February 10, 2026. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 32,438 vacancies. Chosen candidates will be assigned to various level 1 roles within the Railway Group D recruitment framework, including positions like Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Loco Shed Assistant, Operations Assistant, and TL and AC Assistant.

RRB Group D Results 2026: What's next

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will be invited to participate in a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This stage assesses the physical capabilities of candidates, with different criteria for male and female participants. The PET is of a qualifying nature, and passing it is compulsory.

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