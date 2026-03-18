Ramadan Timings: Check March 19 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Your City

Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 this week. This key festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan.

During Ramadan, people fast from dawn until dusk and pray for the well-being of their families and loved ones. On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, they mark the culmination of this fasting period by preparing grand feasts and celebrating with their friends and families.

The ritual of fasting daily from dawn till dusk is known as ‘Roza'. The day begins with a pre-fast meal — Sehri. Observers break the fast after sunset with Iftar, often shared with family and community.

The upcoming Sehri and Iftar of March 19 could be the second last one for this Ramadan. This is because the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr will be decided based on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. The moon is first sighted in the Western regions, which results in Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman declaring Eid-ul-Fitr the next day. Eastern nations such as India celebrate Eid a day after the Gulf nations.

This means that if the Shawwal crescent moon is sighted on March 19, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries will celebrate Eid on March 20. Subsequently, India will celebrate it on March 21. Eid ul-Fitr is observed for three days, starting on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar.

Sehri, Iftar Timings March 19

Delhi - Sehri 05:08 a.m., Iftar 6:32 p.m.

Lucknow - 04:54 a.m., Iftar 6:17 p.m.

Kolkata- Sehri 4.27 a.m., Iftar 5:47 p.m.

Mumbai- Sehri 5:31 a.m., Iftar 6:49 p.m.

Hyderabad- Sehri 5:09 a.m., Iftar 6:27 p.m.

Chennai - Sehri 5:03 a.m., Iftar 6:20 p.m.

Bengaluru- Sehri 5:14 a.m., Iftar 6:30 p.m.

Jaipur - Sehri 5:15 a.m., Iftar 6:37 p.m.

Ramadan 2026: Significance

The month of Ramadan usually lasts 29 to 30 days and ends with Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important celebrations in Islam. It marks the end of fasting and is a time of joy, charity, and togetherness. The term Eid-ul-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast.”

Ramadan is believed to be the time when the holy Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. During this month, Muslims fast, prepare special meals, seek Allah's blessings, reflect on teachings and spend time with family and friends.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Date: When Is Eid Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia, India And UAE? Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.