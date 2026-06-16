MP Board Class 10th Second Exam Result 2026 OUT; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The results for the Madhya Pradesh 10th Class Board Examination were release today, June 16th, on the official website. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the Second Term results at 4 PM today.

Students who participated in the second-term examination can access their scorecards via the official site mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The MP Board 10th Second Chance Exam took place from May 7, 2026, to May 19, 2026.

MP Board Class 10th Second Exam Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the MP Board Class 10 Supplementary exam will be made available here -> Direct Link

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Result 2026: Second Board Exam Results To Be OUT Soon! Know More On Direct Links Inside

MP Board Class 10th Second Exam Result 2026: How To Download

Step 1. Navigate to the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2. Select the link for the MP Board Class 10 Second Term Result 2026.

Step 3. Input your roll number and application number.

Step 4. Hit the Submit button.

Step 5. Your marksheet will appear on your screen.

Step 6. Review your details and download the scorecard for future reference.

READ ALSO: MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Check Date, Direct Link And Steps To Download on msbte.org

MP Board Class 10 First Board Examination Results

This year, the MP Board results for 10th and 12th grades were announced on April 15, 2026. The pass percentage for 10th grade stood at 73.42%, while 12th grade achieved a pass rate of 76.01%.

In Class 10, Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna topped the exam with an impressive 499 out of 500 marks. In Class 12, Khushi Rai and Chandni Vishwakarma from Bhopal were joint top scorers, obtaining 494 out of 500 marks.

District-wise, Jhabua claimed the top position, with Anuppur following closely in second. For the 10th grade, government schools recorded a pass rate of 76.80%, exceeding the 68.64% pass rate of private schools by approximately 8%.

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