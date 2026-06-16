CBSE 10th Result 2026: Second Board Exam Results To Be OUT Soon! Know More On Direct Links Inside

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 for students who appeared in the Phase 2 examinations held from May 15 to 21, 2026, is expected to be announced anytime soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education has activated the result links on its official websites as well as on DigiLocker and the Umang app, allowing around 6.68 lakh students to check their updated scores and download digital mark sheets.

The second board exams were conducted for students who wanted to improve their marks or clear subjects after the main result, and the newly released scorecards will now be treated as their final Class 10 result for this session.

In the official notification dated June 25, 2025, the board had stated that the CBSE second board exam results will be declared in June 2026. However, the board is yet to confirm the result announcement date.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result: Direct Links

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result: How To Download

Step 1: Head over to the official CBSE results site, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link labelled "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026"

Step 3: Enter your information, such as Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Birth Date

Step 4: Hit the Submit button

Step 5: Your result scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save the scorecard as a PDF and print it for future use.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result: How To Download Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Access digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account

Step 3: Navigate to the 'Education' section.

Step 4: Search for the CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026

Step 5: Input your Roll Number and any other required details

Step 6: Download your electronically verified marksheet

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CBSE Class 10 First Board Exam Results

On April 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results for 2026. The examinations were held from February 17 to February 27, 2026.

In 2026, the total pass rate for CBSE Class 10 (all subjects) showed a slight uptick compared to the previous year.

The number of candidates this year surged to 2,471,777, with 2,316,008 students successfully passing, leading to an overall pass rate that edged up to 93.70%, indicating a consistent trend in academic performance.

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