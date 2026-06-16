CA Intermediate May 2026 Exam Result To Be OUT On June 24, Confirms ICAI; Check Direct Link And Other Key Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the outcomes of the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate Examination conducted in May 2026 on June 24 by the evening.

In an official notification dated June 16, 2026, the institute stated that the results for the May session are "The Intermediate Examination conducted in May 2026 will be announced by the evening of June 24, 2026, and candidates can view it on the website caresults.icai.org."

Candidates who took part in the examination will have the opportunity to access and download their outcomes from the official results portal by using their registration number and roll number.

This announcement follows the May examination cycle, which signifies ICAI's revival of its biannual examination timetable.

CA Intermediate May 2026 Exam Result: List of websites to check results

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

icai.org

CA Intermediate May 2026 Exam Result: Direct Link

The direct link to check and download your CA Inter May 2026 results will be available here -> Direct Link

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CA Inter May 2026: How To Download Results

Step 1: Navigate to the authorised ICAI results portal at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link labelled "CA Intermediate May 2026 Outcome".

Step 3: Provide your roll number and registration ID in the necessary fields.

Step 4: Press Submit to access your outcome.

Step 5: Your scorecard will display on the monitor.

Step 6: Download and retain a copy of the outcome for future reference.

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CA Inter May 2026: Details mentioned on the results

The results of the ICAI examination will showcase significant information such as the student's name, roll number, marks attained in every subject, and the overall score achieved. If the student fulfils the requirements, he/she will be considered to have succeeded in the exam and may progress to the subsequent level of Chartered Accountancy courses.

Students are encouraged to monitor the official websites of ICAI for the most recent updates concerning the announcement of the results.

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