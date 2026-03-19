Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Top 40 Wishes, Messages, Greetings And Status To Share With Friends And Family

Gudi Padwa, one of the most vibrant and culturally significant festivals in India, marks the beginning of the traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindu communities. Celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival also heralds the arrival of spring and the start of a new harvest season. Known as Samvatsar Padvo in some regions, the day symbolises renewal, prosperity and new beginnings.

In 2026, Gudi Padwa ushers in Marathi Shaka Samvata 1948 and will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 6:52 a.m. on March 19 and ends at 4:52 a.m. on March 20, making March 19 the main day of celebrations. Across Maharashtra, homes come alive with colourful rangolis, traditional delicacies and the ceremonial hoisting of the Gudi, a decorated flag symbolising victory, good fortune and happiness, outside households.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Wishes

Wishing you and your family a prosperous and joyful Gudi Padwa 2026.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! May this New Year bring happiness, health, and wealth to your life.

Gudi Padwa 2026 is here to bless you and your family with success and positivity.,

May the Gudi bring endless joy and fortune to your home. Enjoy Gudi Padwa 2026!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! Let's welcome the new year with hope and gratitude.

Wishing you a joyful Gudi Padwa 2026 and a year filled with success and positivity.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! May this auspicious day bring new hope and endless blessings into the lives of one and all.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! May your home always be filled with love and laughter.

May the spirit of Gudi Padwa 2026 inspire new beginnings and bright opportunities in your life.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026. May your path always be guided by happiness and success.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Messages

Gudi Padwa 2026 is here! On this auspicious day, may your life be filled with light and laughter.

Gudi Padwa 2026 reminds us of new beginnings in life. Embrace them with courage.

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and boundless happiness on Gudi Padwa 2026.

Let's all celebrate traditions and cherish togetherness this Gudi Padwa 2026.

May the divine blessings of this festival guide you toward success. Happy Gudi Padwa 2026.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! As the Gudi rises high, may your life rise with success and good health.

Let this festival mark the beginning of a year full of blessings and happiness.

May the vibrant colours of Gudi Padwa fill your life with a lot of energy and positivity.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! Celebrate the day with joy and look forward to a year full of wonderful opportunities.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! Wishing you strength, positivity, and success as you step into the new year.

ALSO READ: Gudi Padwa, Ugadi 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed On March 19 In Your State?

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Greetings

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026 to my dearest family. May our bond grow stronger this new year.

To all my friends and family members, may this festival bring you endless opportunities. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Gudi Padwa 2026 is here! Celebrate this day with love, laughter, and delicious feasts!

Dear friend, may your home be filled with positivity and festive vibes this Gudi Padwa 2026.

Sending warm wishes for a blessed and joyful Gudi Padwa 2026.

Greetings to everyone on Gudi Padwa 2026. Enjoy the year ahead.

Warm greetings to my family on Gudi Padwa 2026.

Here's sending warm greetings to one and all this Gudi Padwa 2026.

My dearest family, happy Gudi Padwa 2026. Enjoy the new year.

Here's hoping for the best new year ahead. Happy Gudi Padwa 2026!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Status

New year, new beginnings. Happy #GudiPadwa2026

#GudiPadwa2026 Let's welcome prosperity with open hearts and smiling faces.

#GudiPadwa 2026 is not just a festival, it's a celebration of hope.

May this year be brighter than the last. #GudiPadwa2026

#GudiPadwa2026 Happiness begins with gratitude.

#GudiPadwa2026 Hoping for the best new year ahead.

This #GudiPadwa let's start the new year with positivity and togetherness.

#GudiPadwa This new year is all about love and enjoyment.

#GudiPadwa is here. Enjoy the year ahead.

Looking ahead to the bright and inspirational year ahead. #GudiPadwa2026

ALSO READ: Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE Closed On March 19 For Gudi Padwa, Ugadi?

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