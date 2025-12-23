Get Fit Without Lifting Weights? This Gym's Innovation Of 'Slimming Beds' Has Left Social Media 'Speechless'
A video shared by Vivek Gupta, an online fitness coach, shows Surat's Sivana Fitness Centre's unconventional methods of achieving fitness.
A local fitness center in Surat has gone viral after showcasing "passive workouts" which involves a series of machine-assisted movements claiming to deliver significant fat loss and inch reduction with virtually zero physical exertion.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gupta captioned the video as, "I am speechless."
In the footage, clients are seen lying on motorised beds and "toning tables" that move their limbs mechanically. The center markets these sessions as a revolutionary solution for those who want to shed weight without the "sweat and struggle" of a traditional gym.
Promising targeted fat loss through rhythmic vibrations and automated stretching, the facility targets a demographic often intimidated by high-intensity interval training or heavy lifting.
Watch video here:
I am speechless pic.twitter.com/yFuXLf5O65— Vivek Gupta | Fat Loss Coach (@vivekguptaa) December 22, 2025
The pitch is simple: lie down, let the machine do the work, and watch the inches disappear. Proponents of these passive exercise machines often referred to as "slimming beds" argue they improve circulation and muscle tone for individuals with mobility issues or those recovered from injury.
The 60-second clip, which humourously showcases reclined workouts for up to 180kg users, garnered 243.4k views, around 1.8 likes and 150 replies.
The video was met with replies mocking extreme laziness, such as comparisons to tickling devices or earthquake-assisted exercise. A user Rohit Mahto wrote, "Why sweat when the machine can do it for you? These inversion tables looking like the final boss of lazy fitness. One guy's just chilling with his arms up like he's summoning a pizza delivery, another is basically napping while the table does all the heavy lifting. Next up: gym memberships where you pay extra to have a robot spot you while you scroll Instagram. Peak 2025 energy." [sic]
Aditya Sharma wrote, "Jalebi Fafda khao kar ke fitness center jao," while Ajit Gupta humourously asked, "Machine is burning calories?"
Social media users are questioning whether viral marketing can spread false claims quickly, making it hard for consumers to distinguish between real solutions and empty promises. They're also wondering what exactly is being measured when ads claim 'inch loss'.