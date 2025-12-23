Get Fit Without Lifting Weights? This Gym's Innovation Of 'Slimming Beds' Has Left Social Media 'Speechless'

A local fitness center in Surat has gone viral after showcasing "passive workouts" which involves a series of machine-assisted movements claiming to deliver significant fat loss and inch reduction with virtually zero physical exertion.

A video shared by Vivek Gupta, an online fitness coach, shows Surat's Sivana Fitness Centre's unconventional methods of achieving fitness.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gupta captioned the video as, "I am speechless."

In the footage, clients are seen lying on motorised beds and "toning tables" that move their limbs mechanically. The center markets these sessions as a revolutionary solution for those who want to shed weight without the "sweat and struggle" of a traditional gym.

Promising targeted fat loss through rhythmic vibrations and automated stretching, the facility targets a demographic often intimidated by high-intensity interval training or heavy lifting.

Watch video here: