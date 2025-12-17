Google's Viral 6–7 Feature: Try It Now And See What Happens, Here's How To Do It
The '6–7' shake has already sparked conversations online, with users posting videos and reactions across TikTok, X, and Instagram.
In a quirky move that has caught the internet's attention, Google has introduced a playful Easter egg tied to the viral 6–7 trend. Users who type "6–7" into the search bar are greeted with a surprise — the entire screen begins to shake in a way that is similar to the hand motion.
The phenomenon stems from a meme that has been circulating across social media platforms, where the numbers '6' and '7' are humorously associated with unpredictability and chaos. Google has tapped into pop culture to engage users in a lighthearted way.
Google joins in on the '6–7' trend.
Simply open Google on your browser or mobile app, type "6–7" or "67" into the search bar, and hit enter. Within seconds, the page will start vibrating, mimicking the chaotic energy that the meme represents.
The effect lasts for a few moments before returning to normal. The "6–7" shake has already sparked conversations online, with users posting videos and reactions across TikTok, X, and Instagram.
Googling "67" will cause your entire screen to dance 6 7 ðð— Benkingsley Nwashara (@Benking443) December 16, 2025
Try it pic.twitter.com/1mKuPZdAfQ
If you Google âsix sevenâ, the screen will do the 67 motion pic.twitter.com/4nqi40a4Pt— Memezar (@meme_zar) December 12, 2025
What Is 6–7 Trend?
A popular but puzzling trend, this new slang is being used by young people in different situations. According to a report, the phrase has its origins in a 2024 song by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla called Doot Doot (6 7).
The term is largely nonsensical. Its ambiguity is part of the joke. The term/slang/meme 6–7 is a piece of internet culture that's fun because it doesn't really have a fixed meaning.
According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, the slang went viral after being linked to NBA star LaMelo Ball, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, The Independent reported. Six seven or 6 7 comes from the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla, which has been used frequently in viral videos and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball.
In fact, Dictionary.com has named "67" as the defining expression of the year. According to Dictionary.com, "if you're the parent of a school-aged child, you might be feeling a familiar vexation at the sight of these two formerly innocuous numerals." For members of Gen Alpha, "67," pronounced "six seven," not "sixty-seven," represents an inside code, and for everyone else, it's a reminder of how language now evolves at viral speed.