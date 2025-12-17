Google's Viral 6–7 Feature: Try It Now And See What Happens, Here's How To Do It

A popular but puzzling trend, this new slang is being used by young people in different situations. According to a report, the phrase has its origins in a 2024 song by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla called Doot Doot (6 7).

The term is largely nonsensical. Its ambiguity is part of the joke. The term/slang/meme 6–7 is a piece of internet culture that's fun because it doesn't really have a fixed meaning.

According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, the slang went viral after being linked to NBA star LaMelo Ball, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, The Independent reported. Six seven or 6 7 comes from the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla, which has been used frequently in viral videos and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball.

In fact, Dictionary.com has named "67" as the defining expression of the year. According to Dictionary.com, "if you're the parent of a school-aged child, you might be feeling a familiar vexation at the sight of these two formerly innocuous numerals." For members of Gen Alpha, "67," pronounced "six seven," not "sixty-seven," represents an inside code, and for everyone else, it's a reminder of how language now evolves at viral speed.