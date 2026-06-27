Paid To Break Up: Dating.com Offers Rs 2.8 Lakh/Month For 'Chief Breakup Officer' Role

Dating.com has launched a search for its first Chief Breakup Officer, offering $3,000 (about Rs 2.8 lakh) a month for a part-time role designed to help people end relationships with clarity and care.

The dating platform said that they are looking for someone who has exceptional emotional intelligence, strong communication skills, and a deep understanding of modern dating. "If you're the friend everyone calls before sending a breakup text, we want to hear from you," the introductory description for the ideal candidate read.

According to the job profile, the Chief Breakup Officer will work with Dating.com's team to get on the call and end it for people who know it's over, read the relationship and decide the right words, tone, and approach. The ideal candidate will also have to review each situation and determine how it gets done and in the end rate the messiness as easy exit, complicated, or complete disaster.

Dating.com is looking for applicants who have experienced at least three break-ups, are trusted by friends with difficult relationship dilemmas and can stay composed under emotional pressure. The company said that a great fit candidate must have survived at least three breakups and lived to tell the tale, someone who friends trust with their most complicated relationship dilemmas. The ideal candidate understands the difference between a relationship, a situationship, and whatever "it's complicated" means, remains calm under emotional pressure and can turn messy endings into respectful goodbyes, the company said.

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To submit their application, applicants are being asked to submit their best break-up story, focusing on an occasion when they ended a relationship and believe they handled it well. They must explain what happened, what they said and why they are proud of the way they approached the conversation. A short motivational letter is also required, setting out why the applicant believes they are right for the role and why they want it.

While the post may sound unconventional, it aims to make ending a relationship honestly without causing unnecessary harm.

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