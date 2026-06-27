Hormuz Tensions Escalate: UKMTO Flags Strike On Ship After Fresh US-Iran Skirmish

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Saturday said that the Master of Tanker of a ship has been struck by an "unidentified projectile" within the Strait Of Hormuz.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident within the Strait of Hormuz. The Master of Tanker has reported being struck by an unidentified projectile. The vessel sustained damage to their bridge; all crew are reported safe. No environmental damage reported at present. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, authorities are investigating," the warning read.

The Joint Maritime Information Center issued an advisory for mariners, operators and owners detailing procedures for transiting the Strait Of Hormuz.

The advisory stated, "The maritime security threat level in the SoH has increased to SUBSTANTIAL following attacks on merchant vessels. Mariners are advised of the existence of mines and should expect naval presence as clearance operations continue. Mariners should also expect congestion through transit routes and VHF hailing from naval forces to support free flow. Mariners are advised that the southern route has been expanded to accommodate simultaneous inbound and outbound traffic."

The advisory also listed transit along waypoints to the routes that can be safely used for passage. The advisory has also listed coordinates that are a potential mine danger area.

"Mariners are strongly encouraged to maintain engagement with NCAGS and utilise established reporting and coordinating procedures. Coordination with NCAGS is not mandatory. Ships may transit the southern route without coordination," said the advisory, adding that the vessels are encouraged to communicate with Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping (NAVCENT NCAGS).

The announcement by the Joint Maritime Information Centre serves as another warning to Iran that the US is pushing to reopen the strait.

Iran has insisted ships must obey its orders and is warning it will start charging fees for transit through the strait, through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas once passed.

The US and Gulf Arab states have rejected Iran's demands. The Strait is considered around the world as an international waterway, despite being the territorial waters of Iran and Oman.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Conflict Escalates As Fresh Strikes Follow Attack On Commercial Vessel

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