Coke'O'Nut? Kerala Tourism Offers Healthy Alternative Amid Diet Coke Shortage — Check Viral Post

A temporary shortage of Diet Coke in India has led to widespread reactions on social media, with users sharing memes, videos and posts about the situation.

The trend has particularly gained attention among younger users, who are actively discussing the unavailability of the popular beverage online.

Amid this, Kerala Tourism joined the trend through its official ‘X' handle. The department shared a photo of a coconut with the text: “Tender Coke'o'nut” along with the caption, “No worries for weight-watchers in Kerala!.” The post is part of the ongoing online responses to the shortage.

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For many young consumers, Diet Coke is described as more than just a drink. It is seen as a regular choice during meals and a commonly ordered beverage.

The shortage has resulted in online discussions, with users sharing screenshots of empty quick-commerce listings and posting reactions such as, “How will we survive summer without the fizz?”

The issue is not related to the production of the beverage but to its packaging.

Aluminium prices have increased by 14-20% in recent weeks, reaching around $3,672 (approximately Rs 3.45 lakh) per tonne. At the same time, can production in India is operating nearly 20% below demand. Supply has been further affected by logistical delays linked to US-Iran war tensions and stricter BIS certification norms for imports.

Several videos related to the situation are circulating online. One trend titled "how to kidnap a Gen Z kid" shows a truck filled with Diet Coke being used as bait.

In another video, Diet Coke is portrayed as saying it is "overwhelmed with love" and temporarily disappearing. Users have also shared humorous responses.

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One post read, "LPG crisis is manageable, but I can't deal with a Diet Coke shortage @letsblinkit," accompanied by an image of an LPG cylinder with Diet Coke branding.

Another user wrote, "People only realise the addiction when the supply actually disappears."

A third user posted, "Guess I'll have to stick to plain water for now, hope the supply improves soon."

The shortage is mainly linked to a lack of aluminium cans in India.

While the beverage continues to be produced, limited availability of cans has affected packaging and distribution. Rising aluminium prices and global supply chain challenges have slowed down restocking.

Increased demand, especially in urban areas where consumption of packaged beverages has risen, has also contributed to the situation. Reports indicate that these supply-related challenges have made Diet Coke difficult to find at present.

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