IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai And Its Neighboring Districts On June 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts for June 9, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall across parts of the region.

According to the weather department, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and strong winds at isolated places.

The alert comes as the southwest monsoon continues to advance across Maharashtra, with Mumbai and nearby districts expected to receive more rain in the coming days.

Tuesday Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane Likely To See Thunderstorms

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane. The weather conditions are considered "very likely", indicating a high probability of thunderstorms and rain activity during the day.

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Tuesday Weather Update: Raigad May Witness Stronger Winds

Among the districts under alert, Raigad is expected to experience relatively stronger weather activity. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated locations. The department has also marked the likelihood of these conditions as "very likely".

Tuesday Weather Update: Hot And Humid Weather In Palghar

Palghar is expected to remain hot and humid for most of the day. However, the district may witness light rain or thundershowers during the afternoon or evening hours.

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Monsoon Advances Further Across Maharashtra And Other Regions

The IMD also said the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and adjoining areas on June 8. The weather agency noted that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to progress into more parts of Maharashtra and several other states over the next two to three days, potentially leading to increased rainfall activity across the region.

Rainfall Update: Rain Activity To Continue Across Maharashtra This Week

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, at isolated places across parts of Maharashtra between June 8 and June 10. Heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Madhya Maharashtra on June 8 and 9.

The weather department further predicted isolated and scattered rainfall across Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada till June 14. The IMD said maximum temperatures across Maharashtra are expected to dip by around 2 degrees Celsius till June 9, bringing some relief from the heat. No significant change in temperatures is expected after that.

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