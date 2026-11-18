The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max mobiles were launched globally on November 17, 2026, bringing major advancement in smartphone photography, processing power and display technology. From dual 200-megapixel Leica cameras to next-generation Snapdragon processors, both flagship variants' features will give competition to rivals in the market.

Display And Rear Screen Features

The Xiaomi 18 Pro integrated with a 6.4-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2436 × 1120 pixels, while the Pro Max features a larger 6.9-inch panel with a 2624 × 1208 resolution. Both support adaptive refresh rates of 1Hz to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits.

A key highlight is the privacy display, designed to reduce screen visibility from side viewing angles. Both phones also feature secondary OLED displays on the rear, allowing users to check notifications, access widgets, control music and take selfies using the primary cameras.

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Dual 200MP Leica Cameras And Performance

Photography is a major focus, with both smartphones featuring a triple rear camera system comprising a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3.2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. A 50MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, while the Pro Max gets the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Both devices offer 12GB RAM and run HyperOS 4 based on Android 17.

Battery And Charging

The global Xiaomi 18 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Pro Max features a larger 7,050mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

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Price, Colours, and Availability

Both smartphones will be offered in Black, White, Cosmic Blue, and Velvet Red. The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at €1,399 which is approx. Rs 1.44 lakh, while the 18 Pro Max starts at €1,599 that is around Rs 1.64 lakh, going up to €1,799, approx. Rs 1.85 lakh for top-end storage variants. Xiaomi has yet to announce official pricing and availability for India.

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