XChat: New Standalone Messaging App To Be Available For iPhone, iPad; What To Know

X is preparing to roll out its new standalone messaging application, XChat, for users of iPhone and iPad. The app is currently listed on the App Store for pre-order and is expected to become available for download on April 17. Once released, it will automatically install on supported devices that have pre-order enabled.

Separate App Instead Of In-App Messaging Upgrade

XChat is being developed as an independent messaging platform designed specifically for users of X. Earlier, there were expectations that improvements to messaging, including encryption and structural changes, would be added directly into the main app.

However, plans appear to have changed, and the company has now opted to build a separate application instead of upgrading the existing in-app DM system.

Privacy Controls

One of the key features of XChat is end-to-end encryption which means that messages are secured in a way that only the sender and receiver can read them. The app will also give options to edit and delete messages even after they have been sent. When a message is deleted, it will be removed for all participants in the conversation.

More Features

XChat will also include disappearing messages. This will allow users to set messages to automatically vanish after a short time, such as five minutes. Screenshot blocking feature will also be available which is designed to prevent users from capturing or saving chat content without permission.

The platform will support large group conversations with up to 481 members in a single chat. Along with messaging, XChat will also support cross-device calling.

App Availability And Device Support

According to its App Store listing, XChat can currently be pre-ordered on iPhone and iPad. Once released, it will download automatically on April 17 for users who have enabled pre-order.

The app will require devices running iOS 26 or later and iPadOS 26 or later for compatibility. The App Store listing also notes that XChat will not include advertisements.

How To Pre-Order XChat On App Store

To pre-order XChat, users need to open the Apple App Store and search for “X Chat.” From the search results, select the XChat listing and tap on the “Pre-order” option to complete the process.

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