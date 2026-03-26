'X' Platform Down? Users Report Feed, Login Issues Amid Major Outage

Users of social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) experienced significant disruptions on March 26, with many struggling to access their feeds, log into their accounts, or share posts online. Outage monitoring site Downdetector noted a sharp rise in complaints over a brief period, suggesting an abrupt service failure. The problem seemed to impact both the mobile application and the website, with reports flooding in from locations globally.

Several users reported that their feeds weren't loading or appeared entirely blank. Others encountered issues when trying to log into their accounts or engage with content. Additionally, some indicated that their posts weren't being published or vanished unexpectedly.

User reports indicate problems with X (Twitter) since 3:14 AM EDT.

How is it affecting you? #XTwitterDownhttps://t.co/qqqwagygy9 — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 26, 2026



Also Read: Claude Down: Anthropic Says Issue Identified, Fix Being Implemented As Users Face Problems

Data from Downdetector revealed issues associated with several fundamental features, including loading feeds and timelines, accessing login credentials, server connectivity, and the general performance of the website. Comments from users on the platform underscored the extent of the outage, with many pointing out absent content and unusual behavior.

The sudden surge in reports indicates that the disruption happened abruptly rather than developing gradually. Nevertheless, it is still uncertain whether the outage is worldwide or confined to specific areas. Currently, X has not issued an official announcement elucidating the cause of the problem or a timeline for the fix.

Service interruptions on social media networks are typically rectified within a few hours, contingent upon the technical issue. Users are encouraged to await updates and refrain from multiple login attempts during the interruption.

Also Read: Claude Down: Anthropic's AI Tool Inaccesible For Over 50% Of Users — What We Know

X faced disruption in March

X experienced a short disruption in India. Earlier on Wednesday, Downdetector indicated that users encountered issues with the social media platform, as they were unable to access their feeds and links shared from it.

On March 18, around 8:17 PM, a total of 1,227 reports of outages were documented across India. In the following interval until 8:30 PM IST on Downdetector, more than 4,500 users reported an outage.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.