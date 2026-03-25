Claude Down: Anthropic's AI Tool Inaccesible For Over 50% Of Users — What We Know

Claude AI, Anthropic's flagship large language model AI product is facing "elevated connection reset errors" as per its official website. Anthropic said that it is currently investigating the issue.

The company has been investigating the outage since 14:33 UTC (8:03 p.m. IST).

Downdetector also indicated the same with a peak of 475 users reporting that Claude AI was facing an outage at 7:14 p.m. Cladue's website access was noted as the most reported issue with 57% of users pointing out problems with it. Upto 23% of users faced issues with Claude Code and 20% of them stated that they were having difficulties with app.

Anthropic also stated that is investigating elevated errors on Claude Opus 4.6, its high performance AI model at 15:04 UTC (8:34 p.m.) a half hour after the previous report regarding connection reset errors.

By 7:59 p.m. the number of reports had dwindled to 25.

ALSO READ: Claude Down: Anthropic Says Issue Identified, Fix Being Implemented As Users Face Problems

Claude which is noted for it's applications within the white collar and IT industry also seems to be used by military operations with the most recent example being the use of the LLM in US military operations against Iran on Feb. 28.

Anthropic also stated on its webpage to provide updates on Claude's status that it had investigated and resolved a previous issue regarding Claude.AI which it started investigating at 13:45 UTC (7:15 p.m.) and identified the problem and implemented a fix on 14:33 UTC (8:03 p.m.).

Anthropic said at 15:23 UTC (8:27 p.m. IST) that it is noticing recovery in the chatbot.

"We are currently seeing recovery, and our engineers are working to ensure no further recurrences. We will provide an update as soon as possible," the firm said.

Claude AI had faced a similar outage earlier in March, with the company saying it was "not working as intended" on its official website on March 2.

ALSO READ: Claude Down: Anthropic's Chatbot, App Down For Thousands Of Users, What We Know

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