Claude Down: Anthropic Says Issue Identified, Fix Being Implemented As Users Face Problems

Claude AI, Anthropic's flagship large language model AI product has been facing "elevated errors", the site showed on Wednesday evening.

The AI platformn's digital assistant Claude Cowork and its most advanced model Claude Opus 4.6 are also facing the same issues. The reason behind the outage has been idenfied and is being worked on, the company confirmed.

Anthropic indentified issues aroun 13:45 p.m. UTC, which means around 7:15 p.m. in IST. Data from Downdetector also indicated the same with a peak of 448 users reporting that Claude AI was facing an outage at 7:14 p.m.

Claude's website access was noted as the most reported issue with 57% of users pointing out problems with it. Upto 23% of users faced issues with Claude Code and 20% of them stated that they were having difficulties with app.

The LLM had become inaccessible in the beginning of the month as well. At the time, the reason behind the outage was identified as being related to the login/logout paths.

In its official status on the website, Anthropic noted, "We have identified that the Claude API is working as intended. The issues we are seeing are related to Claude.ai and with the login/logout paths."

The status update came at 12:21 UTC, that is somewhere around 6 p.m.on Monday. The company has been investigating the outage since 11:49 UTC (5:19 p.m. IST).

Claude which is noted for its applications within the white collar and IT industry also seems to be used by military operations with the most recent example being the use of the LLM in US operations in Iran on Feb. 28.

Claude — along with variants like Claude Gov or custom government versions — have reportedly been employed by the U.S. Central Command (Centcom). These models process massive volumes of data from intercepts, satellite imagery, and signals intelligence to produce summaries, threat assessments, and real-time situational awareness.

Claude was reported to be used in the US raid to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as well.

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