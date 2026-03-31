Vivo X300 Ultra Camera, Battery, Chipset, Full Specs, Features, Price — All You Need To Know

Smartphone maker Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 Ultra and X300s in China, introducing camera-focused flagship devices to its lineup. With this, the X300 Ultra has turned into the world's first smartphone with dual 200MP cameras, 91Mobiles reported. The device features optics developed with Zeiss, enhancing image quality and colour tuning. This marks the first time when Vivo's Ultra model is expected to launch globally. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the X300 Ultra may arrive in India around May 2026, though the brand is yet to make any official confirmation.

Vivo X300 Ultra Camera Steals Spotlight

One of the most highlighted features of Vivo X300 Ultra is its high-end camera system. The model sports a 200MP main camera with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide. With Zeiss tuning, the Vivo X300 Ultra aims for consistent quality across standard and zoom shots. In this segment, its main rival will be the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra, which is also expected to feature dual 200MP cameras. Vivo is also introducing optional teleconverter accessories for the Vivo X300 Ultra, extending zoom up to 400mm with 17.4x output.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300s: 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 7100mAh Battery And More

Vivo X300 Ultra Other Specifications

According to 91Mobiles, the model comes with many other impressive features including a large battery exceeding 7,000 mAh and a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for top-tier performance. The phone maintains a clean, camera-focused design with a flat-edged display frame.

The device comes in three finishes: Film Green, Silver Tone, and Black. It features a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The X300 Ultra comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It includes a 7,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 40W wireless charging, offering a long-lasting performance.

ALSO READ: Oppo Find X9 Ultra Appears On BIS Website, Indicating Launch Plans In India

According to 91Mobiles, the Vivo X300 Ultra is priced between CNY 6,999 ( around Rs 95,900) and CNY 8,999 ( around Rs 1.23 lakh). This positions it as closer to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra's starting price. Vivo is also offering optional camera accessories, like teleconverter bundles, which can increase the overall cost for users.

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