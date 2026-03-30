Vivo X300s: 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 7100mAh Battery And More

Vivo is introducing its Vivo X300s smartphone alongside the X300 Ultra model in China on Monday. The key specifications of the latest device were revealed in a post on Weibo by a senior company executive.

In the Chinese market, the Vivo X300s is being made available in Film Green, Dream Core Purple, and Silver colour options.

Vivo X300s: What To Expect?

In the post, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao shared that the Vivo X300s smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch flat display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and Zeiss Master Colour calibration. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9,500 chipset, the device has Vivo's V3+ Blueprint imaging chip. For thermal management, the device has a large-area "Ice Pulse" VC liquid cooling system.

A major highlight of Vivo X300s is its camera unit. On the back, it boasts a 200-megapixel main camera with Zeiss optics and optical image stabilisation. Apart from that, the handset comes with a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter as well as a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation.

It supports Zeiss APO super telephoto lens, Blueprint native color, Blueprint color palette, and zoom flash. Further, the handset has a "Lipstick 200" teleconverter kit and a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device has symmetrical dual stereo speakers along with ultra-sensitive custom vibration motor for improved haptics. In terms of connectivity, it provides Universal Signal Amplification System 3.0 for enhancing signal performance and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The device has a 7,100mAh "Blue Ocean" battery, the Weibo post from Han Boxiao confirmed. It supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Moreover, the device comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo is said to be launching Vivo X300s, X300 Ultra and Vivo Pad 6 in China on Monday.

Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra Appears On BIS Website, Indicating Launch Plans In India

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo X300 Ultra as well as Vivo X300 FE might be introduced in India in May this year. However, no official confirmed has been made regarding the same by the company.

"Vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE are launching in India in May 2026," Yadav said in a post on X.

EXCLUSIVE ????



vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE are launching in India ???????? in May 2026.



Flagship + value combo coming together.



Big camera upgrades expected on Ultra ????

FE likely to target aggressive pricing.



More details soon. pic.twitter.com/4pmR1Ug26B — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 30, 2026

"Flagship + value combo coming together. Big camera upgrades expected on Ultra. FE likely to target aggressive pricing. More details soon," Yadav added.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Fold 'Most Significant Overhaul In iPhone's History,' Says Mark Gurman

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