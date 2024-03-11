Under Attack: Over 1 Million Healthcare Records Stolen in 2023, Says A Report

Healthcare was among the top sectors impacted in 2023 by mega cybersecurity breaches with over a million records stolen, according to Netskope Threat Labs.

Infostealers were the primary malware and ransomware families used to target the healthcare sector, the report by the secure access service edge company showed.

The report also examined the continued increase in cloud app adoption in the healthcare sector as well as malware trends across the sector. It was based on anonymous usage data of a healthcare sector subset of Netskope customers.

Below are some key report findings: