Two Days After Apple's Foldable Reveal, Xiaomi Puts Its 18 Fold On Sale Across China

Xiaomi has started selling its 18 Fold foldable smartphone in China, just two days after Apple unveiled its first foldable, the iPhone Duo.

Xiaomi launched the 18 Fold on September 7, while Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and other devices at its September 9 event. Xiaomi's foldable is already available to buyers in China, while Apple's first foldable will go on sale on October 23.

The two phones also share a similar short and wide design. However, Xiaomi's 18 Fold has rounded edges and a slightly wider body, giving it a different look from Apple's foldable.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Xiaomi 18 Fold Specifications

Xiaomi describes the device as its first mid-size foldable smartphone, designed to balance portability with a large display. It folds down to roughly the size of a passport and unfolds into a 7.58-inch tablet-like display. The handset weighs 219 grams and measures 5.02mm in thickness when unfolded.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 7.58-inch main display and a 5.38-inch cover display. The foldable is powered by Xiaomi's XRING O3 processor and is available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM.

Storage options include 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The device is also equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, aimed at supporting heavy usage.

For photography, the Xiaomi 18 Fold has a triple-rear camera setup comprising a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. All three cameras carry Leica branding.

ALSO READ: iPhone Duo Fits In One Hand? Apple Faces Photoshop Accusations Over Promotional Image

Xiaomi 18 Fold Price And Variants

The Xiaomi 18 Fold starts at around $1,540 in China, making it cheaper than Apple's iPhone Duo, which starts at $1,999 in the US.

The Xiaomi foldable is available in Black, White, Red and a Ceramic version. The standard model comes in four configurations- 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB.

The Ceramic version is available exclusively in the 16GB + 1TB configuration.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is currently a China-only device, which means that buyers in markets such as India will have to wait for any potential international launch.

ALSO READ: Anthropic's Misuse Dossier And 2030 Economic Model, Published Days Apart, Show Black Mirror Is Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.